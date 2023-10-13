Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Compass Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $25.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.26. Compass Group has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $28.81.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

