Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Compass Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
