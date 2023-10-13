Compass Point Begins Coverage on Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised Sun Communities from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.36.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $105.54 on Tuesday. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $105.37 and a 12-month high of $163.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.17%.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 732.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

