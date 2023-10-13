Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Trading 2% Higher

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.44 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.38 ($0.08). Approximately 55,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 162,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

Comptoir Group Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.24. The stock has a market cap of £7.36 million, a P/E ratio of -637.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 471.80.

Comptoir Group Company Profile

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates 27 restaurants that includes 5 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

