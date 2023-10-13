Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Computer Task Group Trading Down 0.1 %
CTG opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The company has a market cap of $166.87 million, a P/E ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Computer Task Group Company Profile
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.
