Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Trading Down 0.1 %

CTG opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The company has a market cap of $166.87 million, a P/E ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Computer Task Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.