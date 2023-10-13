Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 10,649 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.23% of AtriCure worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,802 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 3,417 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $195,076.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,992.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ATRC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

AtriCure Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.74. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $59.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.55 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

