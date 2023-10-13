Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 1,873 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.11% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,577,000 after buying an additional 157,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,065,000 after acquiring an additional 165,147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,672,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,454,000 after purchasing an additional 181,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,004,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,248,000 after purchasing an additional 131,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SKX. UBS Group increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

