Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 1,971 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.30% of Getty Realty worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Getty Realty by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,033,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,892 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Getty Realty by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,718,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,960,000 after purchasing an additional 951,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Getty Realty by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,424,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,802,000 after purchasing an additional 639,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 320.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 415,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,017,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.35. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $36.49.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $43.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 39.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GTY

Getty Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.