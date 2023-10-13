Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 2,825 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.12% of STAG Industrial worth $7,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 45.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 48.5% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth $49,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.71.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,499.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,290.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STAG opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.00. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $38.83.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

