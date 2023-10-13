Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires New Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 383,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,108,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 59.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 19.5% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 694,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after buying an additional 113,437 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 84,652.9% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 14,391 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy Price Performance

Shares of TALO opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.19. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Talos Energy had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $367.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TALO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Talos Energy

About Talos Energy

(Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.