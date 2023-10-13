Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.21% of Virtu Financial worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 10,615.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.21. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.26.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $278.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.67 million. Research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Joseph Molluso purchased 15,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 358,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,607.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Virtu Financial news, COO Joseph Molluso purchased 15,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 358,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,607.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $853,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 442,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,400.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Virtu Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

