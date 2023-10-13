Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 1,119 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $10,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Crown Castle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Crown Castle by 205.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Argus assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.37.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $94.33 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.97 and a 12 month high of $153.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.83.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.88%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

