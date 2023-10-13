Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 1,142 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.13% of Alteryx worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of AYX stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $40.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $70.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.15 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 34.87% and a negative return on equity of 172.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alteryx from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alteryx from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alteryx from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Alteryx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

About Alteryx

(Free Report)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Featured Articles

