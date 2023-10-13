Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 27,383 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1,112.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,845 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,383 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.67.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

CDNS stock opened at $252.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $255.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.41.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total value of $1,051,007.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,410.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total value of $2,026,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,273,347.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total transaction of $1,051,007.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,410.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,210 shares of company stock valued at $19,013,149. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.