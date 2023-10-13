Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 213,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the second quarter worth about $422,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the second quarter worth about $242,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 2,185.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 32,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 42.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 15,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the second quarter worth about $123,000. 33.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $21.62 on Friday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $36.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.22). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.86) EPS. Clearway Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.389 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 219.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $94,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $736,448. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CWEN. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

About Clearway Energy

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

