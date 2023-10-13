Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $180,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Global Payments by 28.8% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 448,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,226,000 after buying an additional 100,300 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $375,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 10.3% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in Global Payments by 7.0% in the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 148,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $114.03 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

