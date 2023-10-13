Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $128.76 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,894 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $128,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,710,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,218,963 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,210,004,000. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 48,406.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,762,407 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,511,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $732,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,959 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.52.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $525.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $486.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $498.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.57 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

