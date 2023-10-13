Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.16% of CNX Resources worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 717.7% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 45,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $999,923.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 251,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 45,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $999,923.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 251,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 98,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,169,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 206,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank lowered CNX Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

CNX Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CNX opened at $23.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $23.10.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.68 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 49.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

