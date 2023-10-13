Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $5.90 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,418 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.09% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $35.68 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $39.93.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

