Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.44% of Patrick Industries worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 129.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 37.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PATK stock opened at $71.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.45. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $87.36.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $920.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.40 million. Analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In related news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Patrick Industries news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $147,098.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,017.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,280 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,598 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PATK. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Patrick Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PATK

About Patrick Industries

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.