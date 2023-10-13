Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 851 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 10.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 7.2% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 2,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 131.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.07.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $127.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.21.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.97 million. Research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In related news, CEO James Hollingshead bought 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,049.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

