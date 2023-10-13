Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 8,683 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.14% of Range Resources worth $10,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,220,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 949,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2,261.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 6.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 349,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 20,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.90.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of RRC opened at $34.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.35. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.67 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.66%.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

