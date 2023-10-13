Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.28% of Central Garden & Pet worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 262.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $33.77 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.70.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 25,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $1,158,935.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,299.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $281,059.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,706.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 25,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $1,158,935.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,299.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,777. 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

