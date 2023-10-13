Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 42,319 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 54.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,319 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,422,000.

IWF stock opened at $275.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.80. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $286.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

