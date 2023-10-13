Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 80,123 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80,123 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter worth $760,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 16.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, III Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. III Capital Management now owns 56,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $79.95 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $101.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.04 and a 200 day moving average of $80.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 6.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at M/I Homes

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.67. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $143,264.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,886 shares in the company, valued at $9,831,246.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MHO shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on M/I Homes

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.