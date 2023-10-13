Congress Asset Management Co. MA Takes Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,294 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Workday by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,865,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,865,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Workday from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Workday from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Workday

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $215.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -449.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.25. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $252.72.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.