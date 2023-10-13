CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.67.

CNMD opened at $91.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.09 and a 200-day moving average of $118.66. CONMED has a twelve month low of $71.09 and a twelve month high of $138.47.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $317.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.27%.

In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $214,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,760.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $214,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,760.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $151,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CONMED in the 1st quarter worth about $19,382,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 36.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,327,000 after acquiring an additional 133,543 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,655,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CONMED by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,654,000 after acquiring an additional 127,857 shares during the period.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

