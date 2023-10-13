ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,618 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 335.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 40.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.63.

NYSE:COP opened at $123.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $148.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

