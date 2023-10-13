Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,735 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $38,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 500.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE STZ opened at $228.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.13. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.