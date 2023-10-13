Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 16,286 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2,043.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,286 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $435.71 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $337.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $442.33 and its 200-day moving average is $433.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

