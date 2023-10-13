Core Alternative Capital Has $79,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Core Alternative Capital trimmed its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.11.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $266.12 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $358.07. The company has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a PE ratio of 66.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $297.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

