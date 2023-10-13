Core Alternative Capital Purchases 162 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 305.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,550,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 99,860.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,488,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,521 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,348,000 after buying an additional 759,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,630,935,000 after acquiring an additional 625,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AVB opened at $176.65 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $198.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.39. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Colliers Securities raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

