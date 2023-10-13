Core Alternative Capital Sells 30 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Core Alternative Capital cut its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.2 %

LULU opened at $373.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $382.04 and a 200-day moving average of $374.16. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.10 and a twelve month high of $406.94.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LULU shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.93.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

