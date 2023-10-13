Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Lowers Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. reduced its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 57,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in CoStar Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $80.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.16 and a 200 day moving average of $79.59. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 84.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

