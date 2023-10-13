Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Makes New $244,000 Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total transaction of $1,232,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,572,985.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $220.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $221.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME Group

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.