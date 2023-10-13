Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 454.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 239.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at $611,688,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.35.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $49.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.44. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.59 and a 52-week high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.