Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) PT Lowered to $71.00 at Mizuho

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CTVA. UBS Group upgraded shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.35.

Corteva Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $49.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.44. Corteva has a 1 year low of $48.59 and a 1 year high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter valued at $854,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,258,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,818,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

