Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Barclays

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $11.66 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.69.

Coty Stock Performance

COTY opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70. Coty has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Coty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Coty will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,390,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,425,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,390,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Isabelle Parize bought 4,775 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,137.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,525,275 shares of company stock worth $38,061,083. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after buying an additional 17,116 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 0.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 720,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,401,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,142,000 after acquiring an additional 263,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

