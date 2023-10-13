Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Coursera stock opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.63. Coursera has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $19.56.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $673,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,741,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,931,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $401,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 651,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,460,664.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $673,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,741,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,931,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 728,004 shares of company stock worth $11,653,898 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,598,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 709.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,934,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,436 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,360,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 918,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,742,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,914,000 after purchasing an additional 635,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

