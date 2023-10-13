CQS Natural Resources G&I to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.26 (LON:CYN)

CQS Natural Resources G&I (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Monday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CQS Natural Resources G&I Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CYN opened at GBX 167.80 ($2.05) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 176.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 175.51. CQS Natural Resources G&I has a 12-month low of GBX 160.75 ($1.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 217 ($2.66). The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. The firm has a market cap of £112.24 million, a PE ratio of 387.50 and a beta of 1.09.

CQS Natural Resources G&I Company Profile

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

