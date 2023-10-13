CQS Natural Resources G&I to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.26 (LON:CYN)

CQS Natural Resources G&I (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Monday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CQS Natural Resources G&I Stock Performance
Shares of LON:CYN opened at GBX 167.80 ($2.05) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 176.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 175.51. CQS Natural Resources G&I has a 12-month low of GBX 160.75 ($1.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 217 ($2.66). The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. The firm has a market cap of £112.24 million, a PE ratio of 387.50 and a beta of 1.09.
CQS Natural Resources G&I Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CQS Natural Resources G&I
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Cinemark and Imax Steal the Spotlight in Movie Theater Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for CQS Natural Resources G&I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS Natural Resources G&I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.