Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. State Street Corp boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,911,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,770,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,348,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,225,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,060,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,773,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $891,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $486,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,532,223.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,123 shares of company stock valued at $16,680,740. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.26. 980,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,629,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.34. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.46.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

