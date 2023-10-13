Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,752.9% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000.

NASDAQ VGLT traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,681. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.42. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $52.81 and a twelve month high of $67.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1765 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

