Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 7.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC set a $75.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.09.

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.38. 1,675,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,177,425. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $71.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

