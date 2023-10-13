Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC owned about 2.38% of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,719,000.

NYSEARCA DMBS traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.41. 39,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $50.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.73.

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

