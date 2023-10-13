Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 66.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 389,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,608,000 after purchasing an additional 25,592 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 8,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.02. The company had a trading volume of 216,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,814. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $68.60 and a one year high of $83.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.20.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.326 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

