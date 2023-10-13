Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Sells 9,949 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,949 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $809,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the second quarter worth $155,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Affirm by 9.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Affirm by 366.7% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $624,000. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Trading Down 1.3 %

AFRM traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,259,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,349,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.92. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 11.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $445.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.18 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 62.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Affirm from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Affirm

Affirm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.