Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $93.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.50. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.60%.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 16.3% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 378,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 53,008 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.