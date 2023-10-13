Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 168.11%.

Cryo-Cell International Stock Up 3.1 %

Cryo-Cell International stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Cryo-Cell International has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryo-Cell International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cryo-Cell International stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of Cryo-Cell International at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

