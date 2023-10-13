Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $30,815,520,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 305.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $227.54 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.42.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.86.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

