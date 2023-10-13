CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 153 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $54,057,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $67,198,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 317.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 143,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,085,000 after purchasing an additional 109,283 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 414.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 131,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 106,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,430,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VAW opened at $169.93 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $189.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.38 and a 200-day moving average of $177.21.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

