CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $161.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.10. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $149.74 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

